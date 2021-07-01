BMO Capital Markets Increases Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $$93.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.