BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFMF. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

