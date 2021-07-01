BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of DSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 213,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.34.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
