BOOM (BOOM) One Day Volume Hits $76,107.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.67 million and $76,107.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,768,225 coins and its circulating supply is 778,737,493 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

