Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Shares Down 14.2%

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) shares were down 14.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 96,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

About Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Boomer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms.

