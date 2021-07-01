Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $7.56 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00022546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $452,633.02 and approximately $16,748.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

