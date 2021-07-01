botXcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $336,823.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, botXcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $423.02 million and approximately $336,823.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 10,858.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.