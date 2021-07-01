BOX Token (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $14.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00165690 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

