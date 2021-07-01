Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 3,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 53,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

