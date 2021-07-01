Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.53. 176,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,035. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $619.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

