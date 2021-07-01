Bread Achieves Market Cap of $10.75 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $580,877.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

