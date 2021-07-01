Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 554,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

