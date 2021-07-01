Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 77.2% in June

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the May 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,882. BRF has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BRF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in BRF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

