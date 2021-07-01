BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Down 7.1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,283,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,591,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

