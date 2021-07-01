British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Down 0.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 2,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

