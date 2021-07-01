Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 3,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,900. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

