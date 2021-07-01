Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.76.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

