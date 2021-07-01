Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Shares Down 0.5%

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 634,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

About Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.