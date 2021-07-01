CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $57.34

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $120,263.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $57.34 or 0.00173035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.19 or 0.00667470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,639% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

