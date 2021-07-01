Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Tops $19.30 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $66,352.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,043.29 or 0.06205497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00157018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

