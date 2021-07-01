Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 493,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

CANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

