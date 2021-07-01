Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.92

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 14126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

