Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

