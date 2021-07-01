CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $2,674,986.14 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.58. 1,053,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,810. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.04.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.