Casper Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.81 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Casper has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $81.18 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.