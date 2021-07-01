CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $13,399.15 and approximately $397.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006570 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

