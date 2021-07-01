Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $27.00. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 7,028 shares changing hands.

CERE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

