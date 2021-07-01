Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,925,900 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 207,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,519. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

