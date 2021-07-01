Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $188.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

GTLS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

