Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 731,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 99,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

