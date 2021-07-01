Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $144.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

