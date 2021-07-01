China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CICHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

CICHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 27,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.