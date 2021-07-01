China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

