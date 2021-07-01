China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.92

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.