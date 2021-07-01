Chonk (CHONK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $38.59 or 0.00115180 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.51 million and $736.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00695436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,427.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.