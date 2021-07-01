CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

