Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.97

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 1259653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

