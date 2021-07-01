Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBB stock remained flat at $$15.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,286. The company has a market cap of $785.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

