Citadel Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Citadel has a market capitalization of $33,100.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.