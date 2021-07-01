Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mears Group alerts:

MER traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 52,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.95. The company has a market cap of £204.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.68).

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.