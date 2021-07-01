Citigroup Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $62.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

