Citigroup Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $55.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $48.50 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.36. 25,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

