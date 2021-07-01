Citigroup Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $17.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 140,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,959,000 after acquiring an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

