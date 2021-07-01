Citigroup Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Neutral

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 10,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,718. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

