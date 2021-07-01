Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $745.33

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.33 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.56). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 805 ($10.52), with a volume of 176,424 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.33. The stock has a market cap of £819.61 million and a PE ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

