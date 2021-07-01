CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $24,470.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00033242 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,663,829 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

