Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.79

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.79 and traded as high as C$96.62. Cogeco shares last traded at C$96.14, with a volume of 12,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$653.16 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

