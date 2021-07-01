Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

