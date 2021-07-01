Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
