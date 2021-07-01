Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

UTF traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 179,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,931. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

