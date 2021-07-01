Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 338,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,318. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
