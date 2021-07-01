Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 338,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,318. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

